BWW Prompts: What Is the Most Important Lesson You Learned From Your Theatre Teacher?

For Teacher Appreciation Week we asked our readers to share the most important lesson they learned from their theatre teacher. Read some of their answers here!

Instagram

"That your voice matters and you got to use it." @newvictorytheater

"You can't force anyone else to meet the standards you set for yourself." @gracecoldico8

"That even if you don't get great parts or solos, don't stop trying." @e.renee.19

" 'Trust your instincts. Deep in your heart you know exactly how you should play this character so think less and feel more.' " @jacoblugo721

"No one can tell your story. Your voice is unique." - @redheadgrace817

"Act like a clown, you are one, they want to see one, so give them what they want." - @mask_of_phoenix

"Your role is only as big as you make it." @junebugissexy

"Make a choice!" - @davidalangrier

"Early is on time, on time is late, and late gets you fired." - @jgregg_jonathan

"You never know unless you try." - @jackie.smith.induni

"Some days you just need to create your own sunshine." - @hhsilverstein.7346

"That I am enough. I don't need to change who I am to fit a mold I don't belong in. I. Am. Enough." - @oh_mannn_its_me_