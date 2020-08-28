BWW Prompts: Back to School Advice From Our Readers' Favorite Characters!
Today we asked readers what kind of advice they might get from their favorite Broadway characters!
We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.
Read some of our reader's answers below!
"Evan Hansen pep talk: Words fail, but you won't!" @TashaPartee
"Everyone deserves a chance to fly!" @timothytheatre
"You'll never be satisfied... so keep learning all that you can! Work!" @Miss_Laino
"Don't worry if people hate you, it just means they are scared of you which means you have more power! Enjoy that power- Regina" @SA_MUSICALS
"Nice is different than good. Little Red Ridinghood" Michelle Bennett on Twitter
"The #phantomoftheopera would say wear your mask." @lbbhm524
"I think that Cady from Mean Girls would tell me that popularity isn't everything and that you should focus on your grades more. :)" @tskayleegrayson
"'don't get hit by a bus.' - regina george" @worldburnn
"Stay in your bubble (glinda)" @fayesize
"Since I'm working online this semester, Enjolras would remind me to "keep the faith" and to focus on my schoolwork and nothing but my schoolwork!" @the.real.enjolras
"If a guy offers you a pill that makes you cooler...stay away from him." Blake S.
"Talk less....smile more." Kathy W.
"Give 'em the old razzle dazzle!" Don C.
"Forget regret or life is yours to miss." Keenan K.
"Don't join your friends at the barricade. That doesn't go well..." Rich G.
