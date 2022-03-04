BWW Photo Exclusive: Norm Lewis and the New York Pops Gear Up for Their Carnegie Hall Concert!

It's always a thrill to be allowed into a final rehearsal, prior to a performance. In this case, the excitement is palpable from Conductor Steven Reineke, his trailblazing orchestra, The New York Pops and a star like no other, the regal, talented, affable, gifted actor/singer Norm Lewis.

Here, inside Carnegie Hall, I am witnessing a friendship between Reineke and Lewis, humor, a bit of nervousness, reserve and focus, but, mostly, real joy at being back in the legendary hall after such a long absence.

The orchestra sounds phenomenal with all the glorious music floating around one of the world's great concert halls which possesses unparalleled acoustics, it's sure to chill audiences tonight.

The program is wildly exciting and, then, of course, that beautiful voice that is unique to Mr. Lewis Steven Reineke, Norm Lewis, The New York Pops...as Leonard Bernstein said....."The Joy Of Music".

Here are some photos from within this sacred hall.

Emmy, SAG, and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis will premiere a new solo concert program with The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis highlights Norm's illustrious career on stage, including his leading turns in Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Porgy and Bess, and Sweeney Todd.

Norm has been seen on Broadway in the title role in The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as Broadway productions of Chicken and Biscuits, Once on This Island, Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. He has been seen on television in "Pose", "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Chicago Med", and "Scandal", and previously appeared with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall in April 2013 and in May 2016, in addition to headlining The New York Pops Underground Cabaret in September 2019.

"Norm Lewis is a dear friend of mine and a fan-favorite of everyone in our New York Pops family!" said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. "Norm has starred in so many classics of musical theater during his incredible career. I'm overjoyed to have the opportunity to celebrate his work with a special one night only performance at Carnegie Hall."

"I am honored and very excited to make my Carnegie Hall solo debut this season with The New York Pops under the direction of my dear friend, Maestro Steven Reineke," said Norm Lewis. "I know the quote is 'How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, Practice, Practice.' Well, I've been practicing for 33+ years and look Ma, I finally made it!"

Tickets are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff