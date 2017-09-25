BWW Morning Brief September 25th, 2017: A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Opens, Broadway Flea Market, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - September 24, 2017

This is the moment, theatre lovers! Today's the day that you can turn your love of Broadway into a philanthropic endeavor, because today is the Broadway Flea Market &Grand Auction!. (more...)

2) Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!

by Linda Lenzi - September 24, 2017

BroadwayWorld was there to capture the excitement of the day from the booths to the stars. Below, check out photos!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: J.K. Rowling Charms on CBS Sunday Morning Chatting Broadway Bound HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

by BWW News Desk - September 24, 2017

The highly anticipated Broadway transfer of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is aboard its Firebolt and soaring across the pond at this very moment. J.K. Rowling sat down with CBS Sunday morning to chat about the cultural phenomenon that is Harry Potter and the theatrical experience thrilling audiences.. (more...)

4) Happy Trails to Nora: A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 Plays Final Broadway Performance Today

by Stephanie Wild - September 24, 2017

A Doll's House Part Two concludes its run today, September 24, after 30 previews and 173 performances at the Golden Theatre. Take a look back on the play's run on Broadway below.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Maria Friedman, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams and Winifred Sanderson (?) Preview Their Fall Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!

by TV - Press Previews - September 24, 2017

Little orphan Annie, a Brit, a tapper and a witch walk into a bar... Earlier this week, Tony nominee Maria Friedman (Lenny & Steve: September 19-23); Jay Armstrong Johnson (Not So Scary Halloween Party: October 31); Tony nominee Andrea McArdle (An Evening with Andrea McArdle: October 10-14); and Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (Celebrating 42nd Street: October 6-7) stopped by Feinstein's/54 Below to preview their upcoming shows.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Andrew Keenan-Bolger (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-A CLOCKWORK ORANGE opens tonight at New World Stages

-We're chatting live on Facebook today with Laura Osnes!

- Justin Collette and Conner John Gillooly join the cast of School of Rock - The Musical as Dewey tonight!

-Rachel York and Julia Murney star in tonight's industry reading of 'NORA BLAKE!'

-KAREHOUSE premieres tonight at Joe's Pub featuring George Salazar, Lauren Harkens, Kathryn Gallagher, and more!

-Matthew Broderick and more are set to present at the 2017 IT Awards!

-Kerstin Anderson, Claybourne Elder, and Ruthie Ann Miles will star in tonight's reading of a new EMMA musical!

-New talk show BARING IT ALL WITH CALL ME ADAM premieres tonight at The Green Room 42!

-And Lucie Arnaz headlines New York Pops' fall cabaret fundraiser at Feinstein's/54 Below!

BWW Exclusive: Take a look at ten of our favorite screen-to-stage adaptations!

#MotivationalMonday: Go into this week being as fierce as Peggy Schulyer!

We celebrate Peggy Schuyler's birthday week with a special shout out from #HamiltonBway, #HamiltonCHI and #Hamiltour! #AndPeggy A post shared by Hamilton (@hamiltonmusical) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Set Your DVR... for Kristin Chenoweth previewing "My Little Pony: The Movie on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN!

Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

What we're geeking out over: Broadway favorite Andrew Keenan-Bolger announced his engagement to Scott Bixby over the weekend!

We said yes! A post shared by Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@keenanblogger) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

What we're watching: The cast of WILL & GRACE performing their theme song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

Social Butterfly: Catch up on our day at the Broadway Flea Market yesterday!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Catherine Zeta-Jones, who turns 48 today!

Photo: Jennifer Broski

Catherine Zeta-Jones won the Oscar and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful role in Rob Marshall's Oscar winning film, Chicago, and won the Tony for her stunning performance in Sondheim's A Little Night Music. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her fierce portrayal of a drug lord's wife in the critically acclaimed Steven Soderbergh feature, Traffic.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

