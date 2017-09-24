BWW TV: Maria Friedman, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams and Winifred Sanderson (?) Preview Their Fall Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Little orphan Annie, a Brit, a tapper and a Sanderson sister walk into a bar...

Earlier this week, Tony nominee Maria Friedman (Lenny & Steve: September 19-23); Jay Armstrong Johnson (Not So Scary Halloween Party: October 31); Tony nominee Andrea McArdle (An Evening with Andrea McArdle: October 10-14); and Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (Celebrating 42nd Street: October 6-7) stopped by Feinstein's/54 Below to preview their upcoming shows.

Four-time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with an extraordinary concert. Maria explores the work of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim in her critically acclaimed show Lenny & Steve, comparing and contrasting songs from their separate catalogues, as well as their joint masterpiece West Side Story. Songs include "New York, New York," "I Can Cook Too," "Losing My Mind," and "Send in the Clowns."

The Sanderson Sisters are back the Halloween, and no one wants to miss their return! JoinJay Armstrong Johnson and his cast of kooky characters for Jay's Not So Scary Halloween Party 2017! Celebrate Halloween Salem style with a rocking 8 piece band led by Rodney Bush. Expect some spooky new tunes and even more surprise guests.

An Evening with Andrea McArdle is a brand new show that celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway and contemporary music. With Andrea's soaring vocals, audiences will be taken on a musical journey that is filled with anecdotes about the legends she has worked with and the songs that became the soundtrack of America.

Broadway royalty Lee Roy Reams returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show celebrating his time with the legendary Broadway musical 42nd Street! Lee Roy originated the role of Billy Lawlor in the Tony Award-winning musical and will regale audiences with glorious songs and outrageous stories from this time. From "Lullaby of Broadway" to "We're In The Money" and from David Merrick to Gower Champion, this is a view of 42nd Street like none other.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we're taking you inside the preview event below!

