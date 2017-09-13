Two New Deweys to Shred in SCHOOL OF ROCK on Broadway

Hand-picked by producer and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, newcomers Justin Collette and Conner John Gillooly will join the cast of School of Rock - The Musical in the role of failed, wannabe rocker, Dewey Finn. Collette will assume the role for five performances weekly, beginning Monday, September 25, 2017, while Gillooly will play matinee performances as the Dewey Finn alternate.

Justin Collette is originally from Canada where he is a multi-instrumentalist and a highly sought-after writer, improviser and comedian. He is the co-founder of the award-winning sketch comedy troupe, "Get Some!." He also voices the role of "Cupcake" in the new Netflix animated series "Cupcake and Dino: General Services." School of Rock - The Musical marks Collette's Broadway debut.

Conner John Gillooly is a recent graduate of Point Park University. He made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of School of Rock - The Musical.

Eric Petersen will play his final performance on Sunday, September 24 before beginning rehearsals for the new Broadway-bound musical, Escape to Margaritaville.

Now in performances at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway), School of Rock - The Musical currently stars Eric Petersen as "Dewey Finn," Jenn Gambatese as "Rosalie Mullins,"Steven Booth as "Ned," Becky Gulsvig as "Patty," Zachary Zwelling as "Zach," Levi Buksbazen as "Freddy," Rachel Katzke as "Katie," Walden Sullivan as "Lawrence," Olivia Chun as "Summer,"John Allyn as "Billy," and Amadi Chapata as "Tomika." The adult ensemble includes Emily Cramer, Natalie Charle Ellis, Leo Ash Evens, John Arthur Greene, Nehal Joshi, Lulu Lloyd, Jaygee Macapugay, Cassie Okenka, Patrick O'Neill, Morgan Rose, Jesse Swimm, Josh Tower, Joel Waggoner, Jonathan Wagner, and J. Michael Zygo. The kids' ensemble includes Terrance Bell, Jr., Chloe Bryan, Michael Cascetta, Gabrielle Greene, Sophia Kekllas, Ellie Kim, Cory Logan, Ruth Righi, Demi Singleton, and Jersey Sullivan.

School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same name, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes and direction by Laurence Connor. School of Rock - The Musical opened to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. This Ben Brantley New York Times 'Critics' Pick' "is an inspiring jolt of energy and mad skillz," raves Jesse Oxfeld of Entertainment Weekly. And in his four-star Critics' Pick review, Time Out's David Cote proclaimed, "School's IN - forever!" School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman).

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision byEthan Popp.

School of Rock - The Musical opened in London's West End, also to rave reviews, on November 14, 2016, breaking all house records at the New London Theatre (a record previously held by War Horse). The Daily Telegraph called the musical "The most enjoyable two hours money can buy," and the Daily Mirror considers it "a triumph for Andrew Lloyd Webber as the king of hit musicals."School of Rock was nominated for three 2017 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (David Fynn) and Outstanding Achievement in Music, which it won. The production, which also recently won Best New Musical at the 2017 Whatsonstage Awards, recouped this past July.

School of Rock - The Musical will kick off a U.S. National Tour in Rochester, NY at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre on September 30, 2017.

School of Rock - The Musical is produced on Broadway by Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Really Useful Group, Warner Music Group & Access Industries, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization. Nina Lannan and Madeleine Lloyd Webber serve as Executive Producers.

Related Articles