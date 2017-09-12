BWW Morning Brief September 12th, 2017: ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD Opens and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - September 11, 2017

Believe all 'ogre' again! SHREK THE MUSICAL today announces casting for the major nationwide tour.. (more...)

2) BWW Interview: Ben Lewis Talks THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

by Marianka Swain - September 11, 2017

Ben Lewis's past work includes Forbidden Broadway and Candide at Menier Chocolate Factory, Annie Get Your Gun at Sheffield Crucible, and playing The Phantom in the original Australian production of Love Never Dies. He's now donning the mask again to lead the West End production of Phantom of the Opera.. (more...)

3) Josh Gad Thanks FROZEN Co-Star Kristen Bell for 'Literally Saving' His Family During Irma

by BWW News Desk - September 11, 2017

Josh Gad turned to social media over the weekend to thank his FROZEN co-star Kristen Bell for 'literally saving' his family from the brutal forces of Hurricane Irma.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Idina Menzel Gives 11-Year-Old 'Let It Go' Singer Surprise of His Life

by BWW News Desk - September 11, 2017

On this week's ELLEN, Chacko explained that he has been bullied at school, but quickly got the surprise of his life when Menzel came out from backstage to show her support for the talented singer.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: 9/11 Flashback - Broadway Stars Unite for Inspirational 2001 TV Spot

by Caryn Robbins - September 11, 2017

On the 16th Anniversary of 9/11, BWW looks back at a special tribute video filmed back in 2001 which proves the tried and true tradition - 'the show must go on!'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD opens tonight at the Atlantic Theater Company!

-Gritty new musical THE DEATH OF THE MOON opens tonight at the Theater Center's Jerry Orbach Theatre!

-Hal Prince will sign his new memoir SENSE OF OCCASION today at The Drama Book Shop!

-And WICKED's Amanda Rose joins MY SWOLLEN FEET at New York Summerfest Theatre Festival!

What we're geeking out over: Audra McDonald, Matthew Broderick, and more will be inducted into Theatre Hall of Fame!

What we're watching: GREAT COMET's Lucas Steele takes one last look at the Imperial in this new video!

Social Butterfly: Regina, Gretchen, and Karen are getting ready to take over Broadway for MEAN GIRLS!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Will Chase, who turns 47 today!

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski

Will Chase most recently starred on Broadway in SOMETHING ROTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, THE STORY OF MY LIFE, BILLY ELLIOT, HIGH FIDELITY, THE FULL MONTY and MISS SAIGON.

