VIDEO: Idina Menzel Gives 11-Year-Old 'Let It Go' Singer Surprise of His Life

Last month, dreams came true for a little boy name Luke Chacko, who when approached by Idina Menzel at her concert in Grand Prairie, Texas, got to sing his own rendition of the FROZEN anthem 'Let It Go'. (click here to watch his awesome performance!) On this week's ELLEN, Chacko explained to the host that he has recently been bullied at school, but quickly got the surprise of his life when Menzel came out from backstage to offer her support. "He has so much confidence in himself in the most beautiful way," gushed the Tony Award winner. Watch the clip below!

Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel has a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Menzel's voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's global box office smash FROZEN, in which she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," and in the follow-up short, FROZEN FEVER. After Menzel's performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel capped 2016 with the release of her fifth solo studio album idina.

She was most recently seen in Lifetime's remake of Beaches, which premiered January 2017, in which she portrays the role of 'CC,' made famous by Bette Midler. Garnering huge critical acclaim, Menzel reached superstardom on Broadway with her Tony Award-winning performance as 'Elphaba,' the misunderstood green girl in the blockbuster WICKED, and in her Tony-nominated role as 'Maureen' in the Pulitzer Prize winning RENT. Menzel's most recent Broadway role as 'Elizabeth' in the original production IF/THEN earned her a third Tony nomination.

11-year old Luke Chacko is a huge @IdinaMenzel fan... which is why this was the surprise of his life. pic.twitter.com/3ohdEDuGwM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 11, 2017



