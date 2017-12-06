BWW Morning Brief December 6th, 2017: SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates Two Years on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - December 05, 2017

Today in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, The Broadway League filed a formal legal complaint against what a press release refers to as 'a cartel of casting companies who are violating antitrust laws, jeopardizing Broadway shows, and harming actors, stagehands, musicians, and others who depend on the theatre for their livelihood.'. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs HAMILTON in Under 3 Minutes

by BWW News Desk - December 05, 2017

In a way only he could... HAMILTON star Lin-Manuel Miranda performs his award-winning musical in three minutes with the help of ELLEN's 7-year-old presidential expert, Macey Hensley. Check out the video below!. (more...)

3) Breaking: Casting Agencies Fire Back at Broadway League Lawsuit 'Fake Facts, Bullies & Files Lawsuits'

by BWW News Desk - December 05, 2017

Thomas O'Donnell, President of Teamster Local 817 has fired back at today's lawsuit filed by the Broadway League against multiple casting agencies that have been organizing a union.. (more...)

4) Dallas Theater Center's Lee Trull Fired Following Misconduct Allegations

by BWW News Desk - December 05, 2017

TheaterJones reports that Dallas Theater Center's Director of New Play Development, Lee Trull, has been accused of harassing a Southern Methodist University Student.. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Andrew Polec & Christina Bennington on BAT OUT OF HELL

by Rona Kelly - December 05, 2017

Fresh off winning Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, Bat Out Of Hell returns to Toronto to continue performances.While back in London, we caught up with stars Andrew Polec and Christina to talk touring, audiences, and the show's return to the West End in 2018.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Ben Fankhauser

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-SCHOOL OF ROCK celebrates two year on Broadway today!

-CROSS THAT RIVER a musical celebrating black cowboys of the American West opens tonight at 59E59 Theaters!

-Original stars Danny Elfman, Catherine O'Hara and Ken Page perform live at THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS screening tonight in Brooklyn!

-HOME (BAM), JACK & THE BEANSTALK (Abrons Arts Center), and SUDDENLY (BAM PuppetCinema) all open off-off-Broadway tonight!

-PORTRAITS OF THE 14TH STREET Y exhibition opens today!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive video inside opening night of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

What we're geeking out over: GYPSY OF THE YEAR 2017 raised $5,609,211 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS!

What we're listening to: Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In the Heights) has released a new album titled FEARLESS, that is now available in digital formats. Order it now at Fearless.us.

Social Butterfly: Lesli Margherita took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram page yesterday!

'Tis I!! @queenlesli and I am taking OVER MWAHAHAHAHAH A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:10am PST

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Naughton, who turns 72 today!

James Naughton, a handsome charmer and solid, reliable player on film and TV, is best-known for his magnetic work on the musical stage. The two-time Tony award winner for his cynical, "Sam Spade"-like detective in "City of Angels" (1990) and slick, shyster lawyer/razzle dazzler "Billy Flynn" in the revival of "Chicago" (1997), hails from Yale (School of Drama) and began scoring on Broadway in the 70s with his sharp portrayal as "Edmund" in "Long Day's Journey Into Night", and in his Broadway debut with "I Love My Wife". He has also directed stage plays, such as Arthur Miller's "The Price" and "Our Town" with Paul Newman and Jane Curtin.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

