Just In! GYPSY OF THE YEAR Raises $5,609,211 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Today the Broadway community came together to celebrate six weeks of dedicated fundraising in a spectacular showcase of songs and skits at the 29th Annual Gypsy of the Year competition. The event is produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

For two extraordinary afternoons at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, New York City), Gypsy of the Year (#gypsyoftheyear) celebrate the talented singers and dancers in the ensembles of shows, historically and affectionately known as "gypsies." More than 200 singers, dancers and special guests perform original skits, songs and dances, with awards presented to the best presentation and for the top fundraisers from the preceding six weeks.

Check out the top fundraising shows below!

Top Off-Broadway - $40,879 - Avenue Q

Top Broadway Play - $67,099 - The Play That Goes Wrong

Top Touring Production - $536,777 - Hamilton (Angelica Company)

Top Broadway Musical - $555,196 - Dear Evan Hansen

The annual fundraising initiative occurs in theatre lobbies in New York City and beyond, filled with casts, crew members and volunteers accepting donations with Broadway Cares' signature #redbuckets in hand. Every dollar placed in a bucket at Broadway, Off-Broadway and national tour theatres helps provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, emergency financial assistance and more to the most vulnerable among us. A $10 donation covers HIV tests at a health clinic. A $50 donation provides 40 nutritious meals in a soup kitchen for the most vulnerable among us.

Last year, 55 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national tours raised $4.5 million.

Since 1989, the 28 editions of Gypsy of the Year have raised more than $72.7 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.

For more information, visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.





