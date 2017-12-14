BWW Morning Brief December 14th, 2017: New Show Readings, Holiday Concerts, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - December 13, 2017

Kristin Chenoweth might be heading back to Broadway! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Universal Theatrical Group (UTG) is developing a new stage adaptation of Death Becomes Her, starring the Emmy and Tony Award-winner as Madeline (played on screen by Meryl Streep).. (more...)

2) Alabama's New Senator Doug Jones Once Appeared in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD On Stage

by Alan Henry - December 13, 2017

BroadwayWorld has learned that newly elected Alabama Senator Doug Jones has a theatrical past. Jones appeared as the Judge in a production of To Kill A Mockingbird in Birmingham, AL in 2013. The production was staged by The Virginia Samford Theatre.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Check Out Brand New Production Photos from SCHOOL OF ROCK - Now Starring Justin Collette and Analisa Leaming

by BWW News Desk - December 13, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit School of Rock The Musical, which recently celebrated its second anniversary on Broadway on December 6, 2017, has just released its photos of the new cast, featuring Justin Collette as Dewey Finn and Analisa Leaming as Rosalie Mullins.. (more...)

4) Denzel Washington, Laurie Metcalf Among Nominees for 24th Annual SAG AWARDS

by Caryn Robbins - December 13, 2017

Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse, The Predator) and Niecy Nash (Claws, The Soul Man) announced the nominees for the 24th Annual SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDSthis morning at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.. (more...)

5) Special Holiday Offer- Save Up to $90 on Tickets to JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART on Broadway!

by Contests - Broadway - December 13, 2017

Virtuosity and imagination combine in one utterly unique event, as Tony and Emmy Award winner John Lithgow creates a singularly intimate evening. With equal measures of humor and heart, he evokes memories of family, explores and expands the limits of the actor's craft, and masterfully conjures a cast of indelible characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P. G. Wodehouse. Lithgow elevates the magic of storytelling to masterful new heights, with a performance The New York Times calls a tour de force.. (more...)

Nick Blaemire, Jessica Vosk and more set for Amas Readings of new musical BREAD AND ROSES tonight and tomorrow!

Robert Creighton brings holiday cheer and FROZEN co-stars to Feinstein's/54 Below tonight with his HOLIDAY HAPPY concert!

Frenchie Davis hosts LGBT concert SILVER SCREEN HOLIDAYS tonight at Symphony Space!

Fiasco's TWELFTH NIGHT opens off-Broadway tonight at Classic Stage Company!

CHRISTMAS IN HELL holds an industry reading at Urban Stages this afternoon!

Out of the Box Theatrics' SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD opens off-Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive video with the cast of THE CHILDREN on their opening night!

Hugh Jackman discusses THE GREATEST SHOWMAN on CBS's LATE LATE SHOW

OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE makes broadcast television debut on ABC tonight at 8pm.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Vanessa Hudgens, who turns 29 today!

Vanessa Hudgens is best known for her roles on television and film, namely as Gabriella in the High School Musical series of films. Hudgens has appeared on Broadway in GIGI, as well as starred as Rizzo in GREASE LIVE last year. In 2010, Hudgens could be seen as Mimi is the Hollywood Bowl production of RENT.

