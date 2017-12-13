Breaking: Kristin Chenoweth Will Star in Musical Adaptation of DEATH BECOMES HER

Kristin Chenoweth might be heading back to Broadway!

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Universal Theatrical Group is developing a new stage adaptation of Death Becomes Her, starring the Emmy and Tony Award-winner as Madeline (played on screen by Meryl Streep).

The new musical comedy in development is based on the 1992 film, directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Martin Donovan & David Koepp.

Since the film's initial release 25 years ago, Death Becomes Her has delighted movie lovers with its deliciously dark sense of humor, ground-breaking special effects, and star performances from Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

In 2015, Chenoweth earned a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for her lead role in the Roundabout Theatre Company's "On the Twentieth Century." She also earned nominations for a Tony Award and a Drama League Award. Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. In 2014, she released a CD and DVD of her own live concert performance, "Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home." Notable television roles include appearances in "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants" and "The Muppets." In film, Chenoweth voiced the role of Gabi in the hit animated film "Rio 2" and Fifi, Snoopy's beloved French poodle in "The Peanuts Movie." She starred in the indie teen drama entitled "Hard Sell" and additional film credits have included "The Boy Next Door," "Deck the Halls," "Twelve Men of Christmas," "Four Christmases," "RV," "Bewitched," "The Pink Panther," "Hit & Run" and "Family Weekend. She also starred in NBC's "Hairspray Live!" as Velma Von Tussle in December 2016. She was recently seen in the Starz original series "American Gods," where she has reunited with executive producer Bryan Fuller in the role of Easter.

Universal Theatrical Group is the live-theatre division of the world-famous motion picture studio, currently represented by the record-breaking phenomenon Wicked, which is celebrating its 14th hit year on Broadway. Additional credits include Billy Elliot, winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical; Bring It On: The Musical; and the Broadway premiere of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn with Roundabout Theatre Company. UTG most recently acquired rights to develop a stage musical based on the life story and music of the Bee Gees. See attached document for full boilerplate.





Related Articles