Wake Up With BWW 11/5: Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo to Lead WICKED Movie & More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include the long-awaiting casting for the upcoming Wicked movie! It was announced yesterday that the film will be led by Ariana Grande as Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Additionally, watch a video of the cast of Diana performing on Good Morning America, check out the full cast for the Los Angeles premiere of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Muny's upcoming season, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Star in WICKED Movie

by A.A. Cristi

Thank Goodness! Academy Award-nominee Cynthia Erivo and international pop sensation and actress Ariana Grande will lead the long-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked! . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of DIANA Perform 'If' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

Jeanna de Waal, Erin Davie, Judy Kaye, and Roe Hartrampf and the cast of Diana, The Musical appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform the musical's closing number, 'If'. The production resumed previews on Broadway Tuesday night.. (more...)

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Announces Full Casting for Los Angeles Premiere

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

Casting has been announced for the North American premiere of the West End hit musical 'Everybody is Talking About Jamie' coming to Los Angeles at the Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre January 16 through February 20, 2022.. (more...)

The Muny to Present THE COLOR PURPLE, MARY POPPINS, SWEENEY TODD & More in 2022

by A.A. Cristi

The Muny announced today the exciting seven show lineup for its 104th Season in 2022. . (more...)

Photos: Ariana DeBose Featured on Out Magazine's Cover For the 2021 Out100

by Stephi Wild

In celebration of its 300 issue, Out Magazine is having a weeklong celebration with new covers being unveiled each day. Today, it was revealed that Broadway veteran, and star of the upcoming West Side Story film, Ariana DeBose, is the last of the six covers to be featured.. (more...)

VIDEO: Hangin' on 45th Street with MOULIN ROUGE's Natalie Mendoza!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Natalie Mendoza is in the midst of a full circle moment. In 2001, she starred as 'China Doll' in Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! Now she's onstage eight times a week, leading the company of the Tony-winning Broadway show of the same name.. (more...)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film Documentary Gets U.S. Distribution

by Michael Major

Narrated by Jeff Goldlbum, the film will follow director Norman Jewison's mission to bring the beloved stage production to the big screen. The film features behind-the-scenes footage and new stills as well as interviews with Jewison, Topol, John Williams, Sheldon Harnick, Rosalind Harris (Tzeitel), Michele Marsh (Hodel), Neva Small (Chava).. (more...)

FLYING OVER SUNSET Announces Online Ticket Lottery & Student Rush Policy

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater has announced an online ticket lottery and student rush policy for its new musical FLYING OVER SUNSET, beginning with the musical's first preview on Thursday, November 11 at 8pm at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).. (more...)

VIDEO: ALADDIN & LION KING Cast Members Perform for ABC's Queen Singalong

by BroadwayWorld TV

Performers Milo Alosi, Tia Altinay, Lissa DeGuzman, Bonita Hamilton, Mduduzi Madela, Brandon McCall, Michael James Scott and Adrienne Walker will appear on ABC's Queen Family Singalong, which will also feature performance by Darren Criss, Adam Lambert, Derek Hough, JoJo Siwa, Pentatonix, and more. . (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

A Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrea McArdle, who turns 58 today!

At the age of 7, McArdle began performing in musical theater and television commercials. By 1974, she had a regular role on the soap opera Search for Tomorrow, winning an award for best daytime juvenile actress. She continued on the show for two and a half years before being cast in the chorus of "tough girls" for the road tryouts of the new musical "Annie."

As the lead in "Annie," she became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony as Best Lead Actress in a Musical. Her other Broadway credits include "State Fair," "Jerry's Girls" "Beauty and the Beast" and "Les Miserables." She has shared the stage with such luminaries as Ethel Merman, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Bob Hope, Liberace and Frank Sinatra, and appeared on numerous television shows.

A native of Brick, NJ, Blackstone is a recipient of the 2011 Capezio A.C.E. Award for Choreographic Excellence. He learned from his parents, who were teachers at the Denise Daniele Dance Center in Brick for 45 years, and he, too, is a natural teacher and choreographer.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld! Have a great weekend!