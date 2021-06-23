Wake Up With BWW 6/23: THE MUSIC MAN Gets New Producer; THE MINUTES Announces Broadway Return, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Music Man has replaced producer Scott Rudin with a new producer. Additional casting has also been announced for the production and tickets are on sale now!

The Minutes has announced its Broadway return for March 2022 at Studio 54.

A live action Snow White film is in the works, starring Rachel Zegler, with music by Pasek & Paul.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) THE MUSIC MAN Tickets Are Now On Sale; New Producer Replaces Scott Rudin and Additional Casting Announced

by Stephi Wild

Learn more about how and where to purchase tickets for the upcoming production, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Preview performances of The Music Man are set to begin on Monday, December 20, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre.. (more...)

2) Rachel Zegler to Lead Live Action SNOW WHITE Musical Film, Featuring New Music From Pasek & Paul

by Sarah Jae Leiber

Pasek and Paul will write new songs for the reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic.. (more...)

3) IN THE HEIGHTS Film Soundtrack Hits #1 in the United States

by Sarah Jae Leiber

Listen to the collection, which features a brand-new original song performed by the film's stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace & Marc Anthony titled "Home All Summer." . (more...)

4) THE MINUTES Will Return to Broadway in March 2022 at Studio 54

by Stephi Wild

The production was originally set to open on March 15, 2020. The cast for the 2022 production will be announced soon. Learn more here!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Brandon Uranowitz

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's Nightly Met Opera Streams continue tonight at 7:30 with Donizetti's Maria Stuarda Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Sir David McVicar. From January 19, 2013.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with The Making of Broadway for Orlando: What the World Needs Now is Love.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!