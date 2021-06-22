Rachel Zegler to Lead Live Action SNOW WHITE Musical Film, Featuring New Music From Pasek & Paul

The star of Stephen Spielberg's "West Side Story" will take on another iconic big screen musical role as the lead in an upcoming live action adaptation of "Snow White."

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs for the movie, which is a reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic, according to Deadline.

Zegler reportedly scored the role after producers, including "Wicked" producer Marc Platt, saw early footage from "West Side Story" and were "blown away."

Marc Webb directs the film.

Alongside playing Maria in "West Side Story," Zegler will also appear in the upcoming superhero sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which stars Zachary Levi and features Adam Brody, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Asher Angel, and more.

"West Side Story" was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021. Alongside Zegler, the cast includes, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penned the film's screenplay.