Wake Up With BWW 7/12: Nick Jonas Begins JERSEY BOYS Tech, Meet the Jimmy Award Nominees, and More!

Plus, learn more about the Jimmy Award nominees and watch the Theatre World Awards!

BWW Exclusive: Meet the 2021 Jimmy Awards Nominees- Part 2

It's just under one week until the biggest night in high school musical theatre! The Jimmy Awards officially return as a virtual ceremony on Thursday, July 15, 2021. View the full list of nominees!

As presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the program has, in past years, invited two nominees from each of these regional ceremonies to New York City to participate in a theatre intensive including coaching and rehearsals with Broadway professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on a Broadway stage.

In no particular order, BroadwayWorld is getting to know this year's nominees! Below, get to know just a few, including: Jada Bunch, Miguel Gil, Nathan Hiykel, Laëtitia Hollard, Grant Pace, Nicaya-Isabella Rios, Katie Smith, Zachary Sullivan, and Kelly Whitlow.

Social Butterfly: Nick Jonas Begins Tech Rehearsals For Filmed JERSEY BOYS Production

Nick Jonas has taken to TikTok to share a video from the first day of tech rehearsal for the upcoming streaming production of Jersey Boys.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jonas will star as Frankie Valli. Rehearsals are now underway in Cleveland.

There is no word on when the performance will air.

