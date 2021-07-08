VIDEO: Van Kaplan & Kiesha Lalama Give a Sneak Peek of the Jimmy Awards on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch below as he chats with two of the masterminds behind Broadway's biggest night... the the Jimmy Awards! Director Van Kaplan and choreographer Kiesha Lalama check in ahead of the broadcast, which airs on Thursday, July 15 (7:30PM).

This 12th annual ceremony goes virtual this year, with 72 nominees from 36 regions around the US. The show will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will culminate with two students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award with a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Each year, more than 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

How did the program have to change this year to accommodate so many talented teens remotely? "We actually started the process a lot earlier than we usually do. When we found out last year that we had to cancel, we started planning for the next year. We knew we wanted to do something virtual, so we started creating how we would make it work with our nominees. But then to see your dreams come to fruition as it all unfolds is very exciting," explained Kaplan. "In a lot of ways it's been a little bit more personal because we've been able to spend time one-on-one in this Zoom world with them."

"The experience has been enlightening and inspiring as always," added Lalama. "It's a different process, but I'm more excited this year because it's been a longer process, so I think the payoff is gonna be there. The audience will definitely see what we've been working on for so long, so I'm excited!"

Watch below for a special sneak peek of the kids in action and even more intel about what to expect from this year's big event!