VIDEO: Nick Jonas Begins Tech Rehearsals For Filmed JERSEY BOYS Production

Nick Jonas has taken to TikTok to share a video from the first day of tech rehearsal for the upcoming streaming production of Jersey Boys.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jonas will star as Frankie Valli. Rehearsals are now underway in Cleveland.

There is no word on when the performance will air.

Check out Jonas' video below!

Most recently, Nick Jonas starred on Broadway in the revival of How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. His other notable theatrical credits include the 25th anniversary concert of Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast as Chip, and Annie Get Your Gun as Little Jake.

Nick is one third of pop sensation the Jonas Brothers and has also achieved critically-acclaimed solo success. He is a recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas co-wrote an original song titled "Home" for the movie Ferdinand, which was nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe in the category of "Best Original Song."