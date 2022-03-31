BWW Interview: Laura Bell Bundy on How Multi-Camera Television is Similar to Broadway

Tony-nominee Laura Bell Bundy stars as Rachel Raskin is Paramount Plus' new series, The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder.

Combining live action and animation, the series picks up years after the original ended by following Timmy Turner's cousin, Vivian "Viv" Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Bundy to discuss how the role relates to some of her past Broadway credits, how multi-camera television is similar to Broadway, and more.

Bundy had her stage debut at Radio City Music Hall at nine years old. Since then she starred in stage roles for productions of "Ruthless!," for which she received Outer Critics Circle Awards and Drama Desk Award nominations; "Hairspray" as Amber von Tussel; "Legally Blonde the Musical," which earned her a Tony Award nomination; "Wicked," where she played the role of Glinda; and Reprise 2.0's "Sweet Charity," which she recently received an Ovation Award nomination for her performance of Charity.

On the screen, Bundy has appeared in over 100 hundred episodes of television, including Perfect Harmony, Good Behavior, American Gods, How I Met Your Mother, and more.

On film, she was seen in Dreamgirls, Jumanji, Life with Mikey, The Adventures of Huck Finn, After the Reality and Beauty Mark, among others. She can also soon be seen recurring on Fox's Call Me Kat and starring in the musical movie Snow Day, which will premiere later this year on Paramount+.