Interview: Drag Superstar Brooke Lynn Hytes Is Bringing Broadway to Toronto

Following the critically acclaimed success of its inaugural presentations of The Secret Garden and Nine in Concert, Podium Concert Productions will soon present Broadway Nights with Brooke Lynn Hytes - a concert event dedicated to celebrating PRIDE with iconic Broadway musical performances, with songs about queer love, acceptance, and the power of community. Hosted by the Queen of the North Brooke Lynn Hytes (Canada's Drag Race, 1 Queen 5 Queers), this one-night only event will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Wednesday June 22, 2022, at 8:00pm.

A world-class orchestra handpicked and led by Musical Director Mark Camilleri will accompany Brooke Lynn along with Canada's brightest stars of musical theatre under the creative direction and choreography of Jeff Dimitriou.

Come experience songs from Cabaret, Dream Girls, Rent, and more the way they deserve to be heard and stay for the retro themed dance after-party filled with more live music and special guest appearance by Simone Denny from Love Inc. singing her hit "You're a Superstar"

Brooke Lynn just checked in with BroadwayWorld to chat about the big night!

In a nutshell, what can people expect from this show?

They can expect some incredible live singing, not from me! [Laughs] From trained professionals, celebrating the joy of Broadway... but facilitated by me.

So your role is more of an MC for the evening?

Definitely. I might do a number! I can promise you that I won't sing live though. I don't want to subject anybody to that!

The event is about a week away... where are you in the process?

I'll start rehearsing on Monday. I'm definitely thinking about all of it, but I haven't started physically rehearsing it yet.

I love that you're working with a full orchestra. I'm sure that is going to make the live singing that much more special...

I totally agree. I've actually never even done a show that has involved a live orchestra- in drag, anyway. That's going to be a very cool experience.

Do you have a favorite Broadway song to lip sync to?

I love "Defying Gravity" from Wicked. And I love Shoshana Bean! She is one of the most iconic Elphabas ever. And we actually got to work together during COVID. She sang the song and I lip synced to her. It was very cool.

Dance has obviously been such a big part of your life... did you do any theatre as a kid or was it more about dance recitals for you?

I actually went to school for musical theatre for a year! Then we all realized that I couldn't actually sing [Laughs], so I transferred into dance.

And dance was kind of your gateway to drag, right? Do you ever stop to think about where you'd be now if one hadn't led to the other so naturally?

When I do, I shiver and shudder. I have literally no idea where I'd be if I wasn't doing what I'm doing right now.

How do you think that the arts have shaped you as a person?

Ballet and dance has informed my drag so much. It got me to where I am. I owe so much to everything I learned in dance- discipline, being professional, being a team player, being punctual. All of those little things have really helped me in my drag career, as well as the obvious skills of being a professional dancer, which have helped in the performance aspect of my drag. I really owe everything to the arts.

Would you ever consider doing a show in New York? If Broadway came knocking?

Oh my god, it's my dream! Honestly, being on Broadway is my dream. And honestly, I think if I actually took the time to take voice lessons and do it all properly, I could learn to carry a tune. I've learned in my life to never say never. You never know what opportunities are going to come your way.

What are you most looking forward with next week's event?

I can't wait to be on a big stage again! That hasn't happened in a while. And I'm looking forward to hearing all of the incredible talent that we have lined up. It's going to be an awesome event.

For tickets to Broadway Nights with Brooke Lynn Hytes, visit: http://www.podiumconcerts.com/