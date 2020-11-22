BWW Flashback: The Grinchiest Grinches of Christmas Past
Who is YOUR favorite Grinch?
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.
Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has become a Christmas staple for generations. This musical version, with book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin and featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" (by Albert Hague & Dr. Seuss), breathes new life into this timeless story.
Beyond its Broadway productions, the musical has had quite a history, and while we await the new television version of the musical, let's look back on some of the iconic Grinch performances of the past!
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! first opened on Broadway in 2006 at the Hilton Theatre (now the Lyric Theatre), where it played for 107 performances. It was revived the following holiday season at the St. James Theatre, where it played for another 96 performance. Led by Patrick Page (in both versions), it also starred John Collum, Ed Dixon and Rusty Ross.
Patrick Page: Broadway 2006-2007
The musical premiered over a decade earlier at Minneapolis's Children's Theatre Company in November 1994, after special arrangements had been made with the Dr. Seuss estate to exclusively adapt and perform the book. The musical was then performed at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, directed by Jack O'Brien, where it has run every Christmas season since 1998.
Edward Watts: The Old Globe 2018
Burke Moses: The Old Globe 2014
Jeff Skowron: The Old Globe 2009
After closing on Broadway, the musical went on to tour the country for almost a decade, led mostly by Stefan Karl Stefánsson, who sadly passed away in 2018. Broadway veteran Shuler Hensley stepped into the role in 2014.
Stefan Karl Stefánsson: US tour 2008-2015
Shuler Hensley: US tour 2014
Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik
