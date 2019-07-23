Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Celebrates 100th Performance on Broadway

Tootsie celebrated its 100th performance last night, July 22. BroadwayWorld was there for the celebration and you can check out the photos below!

The Broadway cast of TOOTSIE includes Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Michael McGrath, Reg Rogers, Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Kevin Munhall, Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Diana Vaden and Anthony Wayne.

The world premiere comedy musical TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical. TOOTSIE is playing at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway (210 W 46th Street).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of Tootsie



The cast of Tootsie



The cast and crew of Tootsie