BWW Flashback: THE INHERITANCE Concludes Broadway Run
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry, was set to conclude its Broadway run today, March 15, after 46 previews and 138 regular performances. Instead, the show's run ended a few days early, due to Broadway's COVID-19 shut-down.
The Broadway cast features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.
In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.
Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.
We're flashing back through the show's journey to Broadway!
THE INHERITANCE had its world premiere at London's Young Vic Theatre from March 2 through May 19, 2018.
The acclaimed production transferred to the West End, where it played a limited engagement September 21, 2018 through January 19, 2019.
The company began rehearsing for Broadway in October 2019.
The Inheritance began previews on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theater (243 West 47th street) on Friday, September 27th, 2019...
And officially opened on Sunday, November 17th, 2019.
