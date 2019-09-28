BWW Flashback: Relive the Best of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Ahead of Their Broadway Opening

Freestyle Love Supreme is taking Broadway by storm! The improv freestyle rap group is now previewing their show at the Booth Theatre, ahead of an October 2 opening night. The show's limited run will close on January 5, 2020.

The company of Freestyle Love Supreme includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC." However, many people know of the group because of one of its founding members, Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as its frequent guest stars Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, and James Monroe Iglehart.

What many people may not know is that the group had a television series on the now-defunct network, Pivot. Before the show opens on Broadway, we're taking you through some highlights of the series, as well as some other notable appearances from Freestyle Love Supreme!

Mixtape

Some may call Lin-Manuel Miranda the king of mixtapes, as he loves sharing playlists (that must be played in order!) with fans on Twitter. Hear Miranda drop some bars about mixtapes, backed up by Christopher Jackson.

Deep Dive

In their segment called "Deep Dive," someone from the group has to tell the audience everything they know about a certain topic in 60 seconds, in freestyle form of course. When an audience members suggests Freestyle Love Supreme themselves as the topic, see what UTK does with it!

Well we've certainly never heard Lin-Manuel Miranda rap about historical figures before... This one may be just a bit more recent that Alexander Hamilton, though. Hear Lin's freestyle about Maya Angelou!

Spoilers

Don't we all hate when someone spoils the end of a movie before we've seen it? In this clip, Lin-Manuel Miranda raps about getting the ending of The Sixth Sense spoiled!

Chuck Norris

What y'all know about Chuck Norris? UTK spits some bars about the man himself in this clip!

One notable appearance that Freestyle Love Supreme made was at Joe's Pub in 2013. During their segment "What Y'all Know" the group tackles Neil Patrick Harris, back to school, and Hogwarts.

TEDxBroadway

The group also performed at TEDxBroadway in 2014. Watch their full segment in this video (and keep an eye out for Christopher Jackson's spot-on impression of Lin!)





