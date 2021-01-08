BWW Flashback: Relive MEAN GIRLS' Totally Fetch Life on Broadway and Beyond
Mean Girls just announced yesterday that it will not return when Broadway comes back.
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, the Broadway production of Mean Girls will not reopen as a result of the continued industry-wide shut down due the pandemic. The production's final performance was Wednesday evening March 11, 2020, having played 805 performances and 29 previews in a record-setting run at the August Wilson Theatre.
Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls, which grossed $124M on Broadway and was seen by over 1M people during its run, recouped its full capitalization by early 2020.
Not ready to say goodbye? Neither are we. We've rounded up some of our favorite Mean Girls moments from the past three years:
Mean Girls had a five-week world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C. in late 2017.
The show opened on Broadway on April 8, 2018.
Barrett Wilbert Weed Performs "I'd Rather Be Me":
Mean Girls was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2018. Watch the Tonys performance!
The Mean Girls North American tour, which had been playing to sold out houses across the country pre-shutdown since it launched in 2019, plans to relaunch this summer or as soon as performances can resume.
As previously announced, the musical is set to be adapted to a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey, with a script by Fey and featuring music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. More details to be announced.
