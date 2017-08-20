BWW Flashback: ON YOUR FEET Will Conga One Last Time on Broadway Today!

Click Here for More Articles on ON YOUR FEET

On Your Feet, the Gloria Estefan bio-musical closes today, August 20, after a nearly two year run at the Marquis Theatre. The show will launch a national tour this fall, with plans to also run abroad.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. On Your Feet! is a new musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

The Broadway production of On Your Feet! stars Theater World Award-winning Cuban-American actress Ana Villafañe,named one of The Hollywood Reporter's top Broadway Breakout Stars of the Year for her "star-is-born, supernova debut" (Deadline) as Gloria Estefan, opposite acclaimed Puerto Rican performer Ektor Rivera - winner of the Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Simon Fuller reality series "Q'Viva! The Chosen" - as Emilio.

Take a look back on the show's Broadway journey below!

After a pre-Broadway run in Chicago, the Broadway production of On Your Feet unveiled its marquee on September 3, 2015.

Click here for more photos of the marquee.

On September 14, the cast joined Gloria Estefan herself for a concert to benefit Viva Broadway!

Click here for more photos from the event.

On October 7, Gloria and Emilio Estefan attending a special preview performance of On Your Feet to benefit Gabrielle's Angel Foundation.

On October 15, 25 kids from the R.Evolucion Latina summer camp got to see On Your Feet and meet the stars.

Click here for more photos from this evening.

On October 19, Rita Moreno interviewed Gloria and Emilio Estefan at the 92Y.

For more photos from the event, click here.

On the morning of October 30, members of the cast volunteered their time at Citymeals-On-Wheels.

Click here for more photos from this event.

The show officially opened on Broadway on November 5, 2015.

For more photos from the opening night curtain call, click here.

For more photos from the red carpet, click here.

Nina Lafarga received the show's gypsy robe.

Click here for more photos from the ceremony.

On November 27, the cast received a visit from social media sensation Tinkerbelle the Dog.

For more photos of the cast with Tinkerbelle, click here.

In March 2016, the cast united for Everlasting Love - a benefit for Help Is On The Way Today.

For more photos from the event, click here.

On June 6, 2016, the boys of On Your Feet performed at Stars in the Alley.

Ektor Rivera took over the role of Emilio beginning in July 2016.

For more production photos featuring Rivera, click here.

On September 26, the cast performed an original song entitled "The Home Team" on the Today show. Watch that performance here.

The cast recorded the Gloria Estefan classic Christmas in Your Heart for the Carols For a Cure album in 2016.

Click here for more photos of the cast in the recording studio.

The cast performed with Gloria Estefan on New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The show celebrated its 500th performance on January 18.

For more photos of the cast on this special day, click here.

On May 30, the show announced it would be closing on August 20. It was also announced that the show would soon launch a national tour, along with plans to run abroad.

Launching on September 22 in Buffalo, NY, the National Tour will celebrate its Grand Opening on October 5 in the Estefans' home city of Miami, FL, and travel to over 60 additional cities across the country through April 21, 2019 - including Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Washington DC and Denver.

The full 32-city schedule for the tour's first year is now available; the route for the tour's second year will be announced at a later date. Plans for worldwide productions of On Your Feet! in Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Mexico and Japan are currently underway, to follow the musical's International Premiere this fall at the Beatrix Theatre in Utrecht, Netherlands, on October 29, 2017.

Related Articles