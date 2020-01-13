BWW Flashback: Look Back at Erika Henningsen's MEAN GIRLS Journey!
This is SO not grool! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress announced on Instagram that she will be departing on February 22. To celebrate her incredible run, we're looking back at her journey at North Shore High, from the casting announcement to the D.C. run to Broadway opening and beyond. Check it all out below!
Erika Henningsen previously portrayed Fantine in the recent Broadway revival of Les Miserables. Her other credits include Kim Ravenal in PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: Show Boat; Beth in Signature Theatre's world premiere of Kathleen Marshall/Sheryl Crow' musical, Diner; featured opposite Tyne Daly in York Theatre Company's staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World; Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO.
CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT
GROOL doesn't even begin to cover it. So grateful and beyond excited. JAMBO YA'LL!! ??????@meangirlsbway
FIRST DAY OF REHEARSALS FOR THE SHOW'S D.C. RUN
Walking into the first day of school like.... "Heyy heyyyyy how mah best gurlfrandz?!" #jambo #meangirlsbway #northshore#mathlete
WEARING PINK ON WENDESDAY IN REHEARSALS
It's a pink out y'all ??????????????????????????????????????#meangirlsbway #wednesdsyswewearpink #andtinadoesyoga
SEEING THE BROADWAY MARQUEE FOR THE FIRST TIME
OCTOBER 3RD 2017
......Say cheese (fries). ? ?????????: the wonderful @jennyandersonphoto. Thanks for capturing this crazy day!!
WASHINGTON D.C. SITZPROBE
Guys. VINTAGE "Stupid with Love". Cady's childhood crush Mfume got lost in DC but Clancy's killer orchestrations did not. #byemfume #meangirlsbway
OPENING NIGHT IN WASHINGTON D.C.
Hoomans I like. Woomans I love. #meangirlsdc #openingnight
BROADWAY REHEARSALS
Just a bunch of Melonheads. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America as well as giving fifty percent (50%) of profit from sales to their nonprofit partners. @loveyourmelon's nonprofit partners work in the field of pediatric oncology, fund cancer research initiatives and provide immediate support for families of children battling cancer. To date, they have given over 2.6 million dollars and over 110,000 hats to children battling cancer. It's not just a beanie, but a tangible, simple way to help. #LoveYourMelon
FINAL DRESS REHEARSAL ON BROADWAY
Don't be fooled by the pink....there was a lot of maize&blue love in our final dress audience last night. #meangirlsbway #?????
BROADWAY OPENING NIGHT
A seven-headed Mean Girls beastie. Bookended by Jimmy and Tina. One of my favorite moments of the night. Still sweaty in our robes, right after bows, before all the fancy-ness began. That's the good stuff.
RECORDING THE ORIGINAL CAST ALBUM
Avatar Studios: "It's like being in a sauna...with microphones." #meangirlsbway #originalcastrecording
PERFORMING ON THE TODAY SHOW
This photo is sponsored by caffeine, under-eye concealer, and Birkenstocks. Always Birkenstocks. #meangirls #todayshow #sanstodaypuppy
GUEST APPEARANCE ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
TONY AWARDS REHEARSAL
Levitating in Radio City. Cursed Child got nothin on me. ?: @barrettweed #cursedCady #AHHHHHTONYWEEK #BruceSpringsteengotJumps2
CAST BOAT TRIP
We are a lucky, happy, tipsy, pizza-stuffed group of hoomans. Casey, your generous & joyful spirit is infectious. Thank you for a night we will never forget.
BROADWAY BARKS 2018
These are the days when being a part of this community feels truly special. I am so in awe of the all the work and love that goes into @broadwaybarks each year: to see so many actors convene in the sweaty hot Shubert Alley today to find pups a home filled my heart with all types of joy. Thank you to @officialbernadettepeters and all the volunteers who made it happen.
KERRY BUTLER'S FINAL PERFORMANCES
Meet the Herons: a new sitcom spinoff series. In development. Need writers. Money. Camera equipment....pretty much everything except costumes, three bombass wigs, and our trusted monkey-skull sidekick, Kyle. #lastshowswithKerry #babyButler #meetheherons
PERFORMING WITH UNDERSTUDIES DEMARIUS COPES AND GIANNA YANELLI
PERFORMING ON THE TONIGHT SHOW
Who let this happen?? My amazing bosses over @nbc. That's who. I feel very lucky to be a part of this team. Tune in tonight @latenightseth
OCTOBER 3RD 2018
Something about our fancy FETCH street sign in the back alley really made sense to me. After all the excitement and press and cool, crazy things that I could have never anticipated would be part of my JOB, seeing this guy in the alleyway reminded me of what will be truly lasting...our theater and our cast, doing the work, 8x a week. I am in awe of all the love this show gets, and grateful to be a part of the exciting extra things we get to do because of it. But at the end of the day, I am most grateful for this......to remember that the greatest privilege of all is walking through our stage door every night, no photographers in sight, and getting to tell a story with my friends. #meangirls #homeschooledjunglefreak
PERFORMING WITH UNDERSTUDIES BECCA PETERSEN AND JONALYN SAXER
????♀️??????. "I like to use emojis cause"...I'm too tired to come up with a caption for these talented lady pooches. Also. Cheers to @bp170 for playing Regina AND Cady in the span of 14 hours. #poochparade #womenofbroadway #strongfemalelead
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2018
Christmas shopping for Regina. In actual Chicago-suburb worthy outerwear. #macysparade
RECORDING 'ROCKIN' AROUND THE POLE'
LAST SATURDAY NIGHT SCREAM OF 2018
We didn't know all the words. So. KAZOOS. Happy New Year 52nd street. @thechershow @meangirlsbway
BROADWAYCON 2019
Three graphic tees and a Getty Images watermark = CLASS. Thanks for having us @bwaycon!
ONE YEAR BROADWAY ANNIVERSARY
Happy one year ya freak. Plus a new fetch friend to usher in year dos!! ALSO: when was the last time you saw a front of house with 5 (count that FIVE) women front and center?!
ST. PATRICK'S DAY SATURDAY NIGHT SCREAM
Happy St. Patrick's Day Saturday Night Scream on Broadway to the @thechershow. I took six months of Irish step dancing as a kid and it was ALL. WORTH IT. FOR THIS. MOMENT. ? #saturdaynight #snob #saturdaynightonbroadway
400TH BROADWAY PERFORMANCE
Celebrating show numero 400 with this wizard woman who debuted as Cady last week and is crushing as Janis today. Oh. Grey is here also. And fantastic as per eush.
FILMING PROMO FOR THE SHOW
New year. New 'do. Cassandra...you get yours girl. #meangirlsbroadway #year2 #mywigcassandra ?: @greyhenson
FINAL PERFORMANCE WITH BEN COOK AND NIKHIL SABOO
Last show with this mathematic goon squad. Love you boys, thanks for being the best team I've ever been a part of. #mathletes #schquillz
WELCOMING RENEE RAPP TO THE CAST
Welcome to the North Shore fam, @reneemj. They probably didn't tell you this, but carrying around Aaron Samuels is part of the contract. #meangirlsbroadway #queenbeesandjimmys
CELEBRATING PRIDE WITH THE YOUTH PRIDE CHORUS
DARYL TOFA AND AARON ALCARAZ'S KEVIN G DEBUTS
2 Broadway Principle Debuts + 1 five show weekend = ♾ Mathlete possibilities.
REHEARSALS AT THE AUGUST WILSON THEATRE
Very rarely do Broadway ensembles appear on the posters, above the title, in the ads. But they're ALWAYS the backbone of a show. Ours certainly is: they are the reason North Shore comes to life 8x a week and the reason so many kids in the audience see a version of themselves on stage. Cheers to the Lions ?. The DCs, the swings, the newbies, the OGs and everyone in between.
CBS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2019
ARS NOVA GALA 2019
Only @arsnovanyc & our incredible composer Jeff Richmond could get the Mean Girls out on a Monday night in the snow. The blur in the corner is Jeff. Off to write his next Tony-nominated musical.
ROCKEFELLER CENTER TREE LIGHTING 2019
RECORDING TIKTOKS BACKSTAGE
1 too many eggnogs + 1st time TikToker + 4 bouncing Plastics.
ANNOUNCING ERIKA'S FINAL PERFORMANCE
Who needs a cap and gown when you have a Mathletes jacket. NORTH SHORE GRADUATION DATE: February 22. I love you Cady Jane Heron. More words later. For now, come spend the next five weeks with me @meangirlsbway and play the game, "How many times will Erika cry this week?"
