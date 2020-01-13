BWW Flashback: Look Back at Erika Henningsen's MEAN GIRLS Journey!

MEAN GIRLS
Jan. 13, 2020  

This is SO not grool! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress announced on Instagram that she will be departing on February 22. To celebrate her incredible run, we're looking back at her journey at North Shore High, from the casting announcement to the D.C. run to Broadway opening and beyond. Check it all out below!

Erika Henningsen previously portrayed Fantine in the recent Broadway revival of Les Miserables. Her other credits include Kim Ravenal in PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: Show Boat; Beth in Signature Theatre's world premiere of Kathleen Marshall/Sheryl Crow' musical, Diner; featured opposite Tyne Daly in York Theatre Company's staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World; Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO.

CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT

FIRST DAY OF REHEARSALS FOR THE SHOW'S D.C. RUN

WEARING PINK ON WENDESDAY IN REHEARSALS

SEEING THE BROADWAY MARQUEE FOR THE FIRST TIME

?We're here. @meangirlsbway

A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

OCTOBER 3RD 2017

WASHINGTON D.C. SITZPROBE

OPENING NIGHT IN WASHINGTON D.C.

Hoomans I like. Woomans I love. #meangirlsdc #openingnight

A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:10am PST

BROADWAY REHEARSALS

Just a bunch of Melonheads. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America as well as giving fifty percent (50%) of profit from sales to their nonprofit partners. @loveyourmelon's nonprofit partners work in the field of pediatric oncology, fund cancer research initiatives and provide immediate support for families of children battling cancer. To date, they have given over 2.6 million dollars and over 110,000 hats to children battling cancer. It's not just a beanie, but a tangible, simple way to help. #LoveYourMelon

A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Feb 25, 2018 at 6:31pm PST

FINAL DRESS REHEARSAL ON BROADWAY

BROADWAY OPENING NIGHT

RECORDING THE ORIGINAL CAST ALBUM

PERFORMING ON THE TODAY SHOW

GUEST APPEARANCE ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

TONY AWARDS REHEARSAL

CAST BOAT TRIP

BROADWAY BARKS 2018

KERRY BUTLER'S FINAL PERFORMANCES

PERFORMING WITH UNDERSTUDIES DEMARIUS COPES AND GIANNA YANELLI

Art Freakz: Fun Size edition.

A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Sep 8, 2018 at 2:04pm PDT

PERFORMING ON THE TONIGHT SHOW

OCTOBER 3RD 2018

Something about our fancy FETCH street sign in the back alley really made sense to me. After all the excitement and press and cool, crazy things that I could have never anticipated would be part of my JOB, seeing this guy in the alleyway reminded me of what will be truly lasting...our theater and our cast, doing the work, 8x a week. I am in awe of all the love this show gets, and grateful to be a part of the exciting extra things we get to do because of it. But at the end of the day, I am most grateful for this......to remember that the greatest privilege of all is walking through our stage door every night, no photographers in sight, and getting to tell a story with my friends. #meangirls #homeschooledjunglefreak

A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Oct 5, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

PERFORMING WITH UNDERSTUDIES BECCA PETERSEN AND JONALYN SAXER

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2018

RECORDING 'ROCKIN' AROUND THE POLE'

LAST SATURDAY NIGHT SCREAM OF 2018

BROADWAYCON 2019

ONE YEAR BROADWAY ANNIVERSARY

ST. PATRICK'S DAY SATURDAY NIGHT SCREAM

400TH BROADWAY PERFORMANCE

FILMING PROMO FOR THE SHOW

FINAL PERFORMANCE WITH BEN COOK AND NIKHIL SABOO

WELCOMING RENEE RAPP TO THE CAST

CELEBRATING PRIDE WITH THE YOUTH PRIDE CHORUS

DARYL TOFA AND AARON ALCARAZ'S KEVIN G DEBUTS

REHEARSALS AT THE AUGUST WILSON THEATRE

CBS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2019

ARS NOVA GALA 2019

ROCKEFELLER CENTER TREE LIGHTING 2019

RECORDING TIKTOKS BACKSTAGE

ANNOUNCING ERIKA'S FINAL PERFORMANCE

