BWW Flashback: Imelda Staunton Takes the Stage, From GYPSY to FOLLIES!
Here she is, boys!
It's a big week for Imelda Staunton. Following rumors that the stage and screen star was in talks to take over as Queen Elizabeth is season 5 and 6 of The Crown, it was announced that she would take on the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in a new West End production of Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!
The production, directed by Dominic Cooke, will play a limited 30-week engagement at the Adelphi Theatre, beginning August 11. Priority tickets are available at HelloDollyLDN.com.
While we await her return to the stage, let's look back on some of her most epic stage performances!
Imelda performs in The Royal Shakespeare Company's production of the Wizard of OZ at Children's Royal Variety in 1988:
Imelda appears in the original London company of Into the Woods as The Baker's Wife:
Imelda performs "A Little Priest" opposite Michael Ball in the 2013 London revival of Sweeney Todd:
Imelda performs "Everything's Coming Up Roses" in the 2016 London revival of Gypsy:
Imelda chats with Peter Forbes about starring in The National Theatre revival of Follies:
