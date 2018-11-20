KINKY BOOTS
BWW Flashback: Everybody Say Yeah and Meet Conor Maynard, KINKY BOOTS' Newest Star!

Nov. 20, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Conor Maynard just made his Broadway debut in the hit show Kinky Boots last night, November 19, 2018.

Before making his debut, Maynard accumulated a huge following, while based in Brighton, UK. He has garnered over a billion views on his YouTube channel and has millions of followers across all social platforms. He is a singer-songwriter and has over 13 million monthly listeners on his Spotify channel, just recently releasing his new single 'Whenever' to great numbers.

Maynard is ready to fill the boots of Charlie Price, but before you see him, here are five videos to get you excited for his performance.

Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber (SING OFF vs. Pixie Lott)

Adele - Hello

Ed SHeeran - Shape Of You (SING OFF vs. The Vamps)

Conor Maynard - Turn Around ft. Ne-Yo (Official Video)

Alan Walker - Faded

Catch Conor Maynard in Kinky Boots until January 10, 2019. Tickets and information can be found here https://kinkybootsthemusical.com/.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Paul Smith

Paul currently resides in southern California where he is studying Journalism. He began writing for BroadwayWorld in Fall of 2018.

