BWW Flashback: Cameron Dallas' Journey to His Broadway Debut in MEAN GIRLS

As he begins his limited run in Mean Girls, Cameron Dallas is finding where he belongs in the Broadway community.

Dallas, who will be playing Aaron Samuels, makes his Broadway debut in the musical adaptation of Tina Fey's classic film, running through February 11 when original cast member Kyle Selig returns.

"Growing up, I've always had so much respect for broadway, watching @nbchairspraylive, @wicked_musical, @thelionking, @phantombway and never... NEVER in a million years would I think I'd get the opportunity to be in one!!!" Dallas wrote on Instagram last week.

"I'm so excited to show you guys how awesome and fun it is!! And now that I'm working on @meangirlsbway, I have WAYYY MORE RESPECT FOR THESE PEOPLE THAN I ALREADY DID!!!!! ON AND OFF THE STAGE!!! This shit is so hard and these people are so talented it's INSANE."

View this post on Instagram JUST FINISHED MY FIRST PUT IN!!!! This is crazy to me!! Growing up, I've always had so much respect for broadway, watching @nbchairspraylive, @wicked_musical, @thelionking, @phantombway and never... NEVER in a million years would I think I'd get the opportunity to be in one!!! I'm so excited to show you guys how awesome and fun it is!! And now that I'm working on @meangirlsbway, I have WAYYY MORE RESPECT FOR THESE PEOPLE THAN I ALREADY DID!!!!! ON AND OFF THE STAGE!!! This shit is so hard and these people are so talented it's INSANE. My first show is January 14th but I am already so thankful to be around such supportive people in this show, thank you to everyone @ @meangirlsbway I appreciate you all ? A post shared by Cameron Alexander Dallas (@camerondallas) on Jan 9, 2020 at 1:48pm PST

Before hitting the stage of the August Wilson Theatre, the 25-year-old made a career for himself on social media. He rose to prominence on Vine and became the 10th most popular creator on the app in 2014. He spent the following years building up his other social media platforms including Twitter (where he currently has 16 million followers), Instagram (21.3 million followers) and Youtube (5.49 million subscribers). He has become popular on the app most similar to Vine, Tik Tok, where he has amassed 17.8 followers.

In 2014, Dallas starred in the teen comedy film "Expelled." Written and directed by Alex Goyette, it starred Matt Shively, Lia Marie Johnson, Marcus Johns, Andrea Russett, Kristina Hayes and Teala Dunn, several of which are internet personalities. Dallas stars as Felix O'Neil, a prankster who gets expelled from his high school and tries to cover it up from his parents.

In 2015, he guest-starred on the NBC thriller "American Odyssey" for two episodes before co-starring in "The Outfield" with Nash Grier and Joey Bragg. Dallas, Grier and Bragg star as three varsity baseball players who have been friends since childhood. During their senior year in high school, difficult choices on and off the baseball field. In November of 2015, it was announced Dallas would be featured in " Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising," however his scenes were cut in post-production.

Dallas went on to star in a Netflix reality series "Chasing Cameron." Released in December 2016, it documented going on tour with a group called Magcon (Meet and greet convention) and the difficulties of being a social media influencer. He also executive produced the 10 half an hour-long episodes.

His music career began in 2015 when he released his single "She Bad." Later that year he was featured in Daniel Skye's "All I Want." In 2018 he released his second single "Why Haven't I Met You?"

On top of his work in entertainment, he has become the face of several fashion campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, American Eagle and Penshoppe

Dallas' accolades include Choice Web: Viner at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards, Choice Web Star: Male and Choice Web: Viner at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards, Choice Social Media King at the 2016 TEEN CHOICE AWARDS and Favorite Social Media Star at the 43rd People's Choice Awards in 2017.

In "Mean Girls," Dallas joins the current cast of Erika Henningsen, Reneé Rapp, Kate Rockwell, Krystina Alabado, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Grey Henson, Catherine Brunell, Cheech Manohar and Rick Younger.

Photo courtesy of Cameron Dallas' official Twitter.





Related Articles