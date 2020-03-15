BWW Flashback: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Concludes Broadway Run

Click Here for More Articles on A SOLDIER'S PLAY

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, A Soldier's Play was set to play its final performance today, March 15 at the American Airlines Theatre, following 26 previews and 63 regular performances. Instead, the show wrapped up its run a few days early due to the COVID-19 Broadway suspension.

Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play is directed by Kenny Leon, and stars David Alan Grier as "Sergeant Vernon C. Waters" and Blair Underwood as "Captain Richard Davenport." The cast also includes Nnamdi Asomugha as "Private First Class Melvin Peterson," Jerry O'Connell as "Captain Charles Taylor," McKinley Belcher III as "Private Louis Henson," Rob Demery as "Corporal Bernard Cobb," Jared Grimes as "Private Tony Smalls," Billy Eugene Jones as "Private James Wilkie," Nate Mann as "Lieutenant Byrd," Warner Miller as "Corporal Ellis," J. Alphonse Nicholson as "Private C. J. Memphis" and Lee Aaron Rosen as "Captain Wilcox."

1944. A Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered-and the crime, with its masterfully unfolded investigation, triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, starring three-time Tony nominee David Alan Grier and two-time Golden Globe nominee Blair Underwood and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

We're flashing back through the show's Broadway journey!

In August 2019, it was announced that Charles Fuller's play would at last play on Broadway in the following year.

The company began rehearsals and met the press in December.

Previews officially began on December 27, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre...

And the show officially opened on January 21, 2020.





