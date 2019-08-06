BWW Flashback: 6 Performances from SIX: THE MUSICAL You Must See!

Welcome to the Historemix!

BroadwayWorld was excited to report that SIX: The Musical will be transferring to Broadway early next year. After hit runs in the West End, Chicago and all around Europe, SIX will make its way to the Great White Way, beginning February 2020.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast, soon to be announced, are backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

Take a look at some highlights of the hit show below before catching it on Broadway!

"Ex-Wives":

"Don't Lose Ur Head":

Chicago Production of SIX:

"Get Down":

Broadway Announcement of SIX:

"Megasix":

Chanted at the end of the show is: "Get your phones out, you're gonna wanna film this!" The Queens perform one last number with the intent of sharing with the world!





