BWW Exclusive: Watch Andy Mientus and Sandra Mae Frank Perform Excerpts from Steven Sater's ALICE BY HEART Novel

First it was a musical, now Alice By Heart is a novel! Steven Sater's adaptation of his musical of the same name, was just released by Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The novel ALICE BY HEART-which serves as both historical fiction and a reimagining of the Alice in Wonderland fable-here places Alice in the rubble of the London Blitz during WWII, where she invites young love, Alfred, to journey with her down the rabbit hole to Wonderland, where they escape life's harsh realities and experience first love amid a fantastical set of experiences and characters.

The musical version of Alice By Heart premiered in 2019 Off-Broadway at MCC Theater in a multi-extended, sold out run and spawned a highly-streamed cast recording, featuring Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Wes Taylor and many more. Celeb fans like Sara Bareilles have tweeted their love for the show and the story.

Click here to order Alice By Heart today and watch below as Deaf West Spring Awakening alums Andy Mientus and Sandra Mae Frank performing excerpts!

London, 1940. Amidst the rubble of the Blitz of World War II, fifteen-year-old Alice Spencer and her best friend, Alfred, are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. Sick with tuberculosis, Alfred is quarantined, with doctors saying he won't make it through the night. In her desperation to keep him holding on, Alice turns to their favorite pastime: recalling the book that bonded them, and telling the story that she knows by heart-the story of Alice in Wonderland.



What follows is a stunning, fantastical journey that blends Alice's two worlds: her war-ravaged homeland being held together by nurses and soldiers and Winston Churchill, and her beloved Wonderland, a welcome distraction from the bombs and the death, but a place where one rule always applies: the pages must keep turning. But then the lines between these two worlds begin to blur. Is that a militant Red Cross Nurse demanding that Alice get BACK. TO. HER. BED!, or is it the infamous Queen of Hearts saying...something about her head? Soon, Alice must decide whether to stay in Wonderland forever, or embrace the pain of reality if that's what it means to grow up.



In this gorgeous YA adaption of his off-Broadway musical, the Tony Award-winning co-creator of Spring Awakening encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.





