BWW Exclusive: Rachel Bloom Sings 'Stacey's Mom' Tribute to Adam Schlesinger on New Album
Adam Schlesinger was a prodigious and prolific songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. He died on April 1 at the age of 52 as the result of complications from COVID-19. Not only was Schlesinger in multiple beloved bands-including the power-pop-leaning Fountains of Wayne and sophisticated electro-pop act Ivy-but he also collaborated on songs for movie soundtracks and the TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
A wide array of artists touched by Schlesinger's life pay tribute to the many musical projects of which he was a part via a Bandcamp-exclusive benefit compilation, Saving for a Custom Van. The 31-song collection features collaborators, tourmates, friends, and fans putting their own spin on songs spanning his entire career.
Featured on the album is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator, executive producer and star Rachel Bloom, who turns Fountains of Wayne's "Stacy's Mom" into a jazzy cabaret moodpiece. Listen to the track below!
One-hundred percent of Saving for a Custom Van proceeds will be donated to MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is dedicated to helping music industry and community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to order today!
