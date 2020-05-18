BWW Exclusive: Quarantine Qs with MOULIN ROUGE's Ricky Rojas!
As quarantine keeps on keeping on, we at BroadwayWorld know that staying positive gets a little bit harder every day. That's why we're checking in with some of Broadway's brightest stars to give you a little bit of inspiration to make it through.
In today's Quarantine Qs, we check in with Ricky Rojas, who plays Santiago in Moulin Rouge! the Musical.
Since this began, have you picked up any new/cool/weird hobbies or habits?
I've been running a few times a week ... that's the most of done since I was in high school!
What social activity are you missing the most?
I miss the pub... having a drink with my mates.
What is your favorite Youtube video that you think will bring other people joy to watch?
I'm a sucker for fail videos. Or the ones where people go on rollercoasters and pass out ... kills me.
Are you following anyone on social media who is helping you through this time?
I follow Tank Sinatra... makes me laugh
What is the first show that you want to see once theatre is back?
Moulin Rouge!!!!!
What have you learned about yourself in this time?
I've learnt that I am great in my own company. I can keep myself busy. Also, we all have up days and down days... both are ok... and you don't have to always be on an up day.
