BWW Exclusive: Quarantine Qs with AIN'T TOO PROUD's E. Clayton Cornelius

As quarantine keeps on keeping on, we at BroadwayWorld know that staying positive gets a little bit harder every day. That's why we're checking in with some of Broadway's brightest stars to give you a little bit of inspiration to make it through.

In today's Quarantine Qs, we check in with E. Clayton Cornelius, who stars in Ain't Too Proud.

Since this began, have you picked up any new/cool/weird hobbies or habits?

Yes, I wake-up check my breathing (Thanks Rona), I make coffee, sit on my balcony (If its not cold), and roll my face with my new Ice Roller.

What social activity are you missing the most?

Laughing & Joking with my Cast of Ain't Too Proud.

What is your favorite Youtube video that you think will bring other people joy to watch?

Back when I was in college and first came to the city, there was a popular YouTube video called "SHOES" by "Liam Kyle Sullivan". Everyone needs to watch it.

Are you following anyone on social media who is helping you through this time?

My good friend & star of ABC's American Housewife, Carly Hughes, has kept me sane during this time. We share funny videos, Gif's, and recipes to get us through this time. Even with her in LA we have managed to stay close.

What is the first show that you want to see once theatre is back?

SIX (THE MUSICAL) Can't WAIT!

What have you learned about yourself in this time?

I have learned to take a step back from life and focus more on family and friends. To call up that friend who I haven't seen or spoke to in a while. I have learned that humanity is more important than career or material things in this world. I also NOW want a puppy! (LOL)

