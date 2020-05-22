BWW Exclusive: Quarantine Qs with AIN'T TOO PROUD's E. Clayton Cornelius
As quarantine keeps on keeping on, we at BroadwayWorld know that staying positive gets a little bit harder every day. That's why we're checking in with some of Broadway's brightest stars to give you a little bit of inspiration to make it through.
In today's Quarantine Qs, we check in with E. Clayton Cornelius, who stars in Ain't Too Proud.
Since this began, have you picked up any new/cool/weird hobbies or habits?
Yes, I wake-up check my breathing (Thanks Rona), I make coffee, sit on my balcony (If its not cold), and roll my face with my new Ice Roller.
What social activity are you missing the most?
Laughing & Joking with my Cast of Ain't Too Proud.
What is your favorite Youtube video that you think will bring other people joy to watch?
Back when I was in college and first came to the city, there was a popular YouTube video called "SHOES" by "Liam Kyle Sullivan". Everyone needs to watch it.
Are you following anyone on social media who is helping you through this time?
My good friend & star of ABC's American Housewife, Carly Hughes, has kept me sane during this time. We share funny videos, Gif's, and recipes to get us through this time. Even with her in LA we have managed to stay close.
What is the first show that you want to see once theatre is back?
SIX (THE MUSICAL) Can't WAIT!
What have you learned about yourself in this time?
I have learned to take a step back from life and focus more on family and friends. To call up that friend who I haven't seen or spoke to in a while. I have learned that humanity is more important than career or material things in this world. I also NOW want a puppy! (LOL)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE to Stream This Weekend Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More
This Friday, May 22 at 2pm EST, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music is premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it ... (read more)
LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater,... (read more)