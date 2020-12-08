BWW Exclusive: Meet 2020 Tony Nominee and Carnegie Mellon University Alumna, Jamie deRoy
Jamie is a producer who earned four nominations in three different categories.
The following conversation is presented by Carnegie Mellon University, the first, exclusive higher education partner of the Tony Awards. For more information about Carnegie Mellon University, their performing arts curriculum, and spotlights of their multiple Tony Award winning alumni, visit cmu.edu/tony-awards today.
The Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama is the oldest conservatory training program and first degree-granting drama institution in the U.S. Founded in 1914, the school combines established practice with innovation, pedagogical and technological advancement across all disciplines, preparing graduates for success on stage, on screen, behind-the-scenes or within the expanding realm of new media.
Below, meet 2020 Tony nominee Jamie deRoy, a 1967 Carnegie Mellon alumna, who received a total of four nominations in three categories: The Inheritance and Slave Play (Best Play); Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (Best Revival of a Play); and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (Best Musical).
