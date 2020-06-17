BWW Exclusive: Listen to Josh dela Cruz & Raymond J Lee Sing from AMERICAN MORNING!

On Friday, June 19, Kate Hall & Gary Lynch and The Lisa Cleff Kurtz and Michael Kurtz Foundation, in association with Less Than Rent Theatre, will release the studio cast recording of American Morning, with book, music and lyrics by Timothy Huang.

The album, produced by Alexander Sage Oyen and Timothy Huang, will feature Josh Dela Cruz (Aladdin, Blues Clues), Raymond J. Lee (Once Upon a One More Time, Groundhog Day), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Between the Lines), Andrew Cristi (Moby Dick, Miss You Like Hell), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen), Allie Trim (Once Upon a One More Time, 13), Thom Sesma (Unknown Soldier, Sweeney Todd), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday), and Isabel Santiago (Giant, In the Heights).

Inspired by the New York Times article Night and Day by Corey Kilgannon, American Morning tells the story of two immigrant cab drivers taking opposite shifts off the same medallion. The two men's fates become intertwined as forced competition and marginalization drives a wedge between them that culminates in a desperate act, leaving one man dead and the other disfigured.

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive track from the album, "Drive" featuring Josh Dela Cruz and Raymond J Lee.

Related Articles