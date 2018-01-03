BWW Exclusive: Katie Chills Out #BetweenShows with MISS SAIGON's Devin Ilaw!

Have you ever wondered what Broadway actors do between shows? Do they sleep? Do they even leave their dressing rooms? BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch is finding out on her new series, #BetweenShows!

Watch below to find out how Miss Saigon star Devin Ilaw spends his downtime between matinee and evening performances at the Broadway Theatre!

Devin Ilaw most recently performed in the new Broadway production of Les Misèrables. He also played Marius in the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of the musical. Devin has been seen as Song Liling in M. Butterfly, Evan in Wearing Black, Lun Tha in The King & I, and Thuy in Miss Saigon (2010 Toronto Revival). Concert performances include Billy Bigelow in Carousel with the National Asian Artists Project and Soloist in Bernstein's Mass with the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Yannick Nèzet-Sèguin. Regional performances include North Shore Music Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Marriott Lincolnshire, Dallas Summer Musicals, Music Theatre of Wichita, and Prospect Theatre Company. Devin is also an accomplished classical pianist and holds a BFA in Acting and Music Theatre from Carnegie Mellon University.

