BWW Exclusive: HADESTOWN's Amber Gray Discusses How Industry Treats Weight Changes on FAMOUS CAST WORDS

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look at Hadestown star Amber Gray on the brand-new ALL ARTS series, Famous Cast Words. In the exclusive, Gray discusses how the industry treats weight changes.

Hosted by actor and writer Lynne Marie Rosenberg ("High Maintenance"), in Famous Cast Words stars from the stage and screen discuss representation and inclusion issues facing the entertainment industry. "Famous Cast Words" blends hilarious readings of language from the casting world with an earnest investigation into what's wrong, and what's changing in the business.

The series features conversations with the series features candid conversations with actress, singer, producer and transgender activist Aneesh Sheth ("Jessica Jones"); and actress, comedian, writer, and disability advocate Maysoon Zayid ("Find Another Dream"); as well as with Tony-nominated actress and singer Amber Gray ("Hadestown"); and actor, singer Emilio Delgado (Luis in "Sesame Street").

Amber Gray is a Tony-nominated actress and singer. Notably known for her roles as "Persephone" in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown and "Hélène" in the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812. She is also set to star in the upcoming TV series The Underground Railroad as the character "Gloria."

