BWW Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek of Patrick Page on LAW & ORDER: SVU

Hadestown's Patrick Page will guest star on THE MARCH 26 episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU. In the episode, a ballerina discovers she's been secretly videotaped for a pornographic website.

Page plays Alistair, the creative director of the ballet company, and he guest stars alongside Ari'el Statchel, who plays Sergeant Khaldun, a cop posing as a tech billionaire looking to invest in the ballet company.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek below!

The episode, titled "Dance, Lies and Videotape," will premiere this Thursday, March 26 at 10 PM ET. The storyline draws parallels to the when the New York City Ballet fired two principal male dancers in 2018 after they were involved in a scandal.

Patrick Page starred as Hades in the Off-Broadway, Citadel Theatre, and National Theatre productions of Hadestown. He was last seen on Broadway as The Inquisitor in Saint Joan. Other Broadway: Valentina in Casa Valentina, Buckley in Time to Kill, Adult Men in Spring Awakening, DeGuiche in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar, Scar in The Lion King, The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Mackie in The Kentucky Cycle. Other New York: Cymbeline in Cymbeline (New York Shakespeare Festival/Delacort), Max in The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall). Page recently created the roles of Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Papermill Playhouse, and Captain Dragutin Dimitrijevic in Rajiiv Joseph's Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego (Cyrano, Malvolio), and the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C. (Coriolanus, Prospero, Macbeth, Iago, Claudius). Page has also had recurring roles on "Elementary," "Madam Secretary," "Flesh and Bone" and guest starring roles on "NCIS: New Orleans," "The Good Wife," "The Blacklist," "Chicago P.D.," and "Law and Order: S.V.U."





