BWW Exclusive: Gavin Creel Sings 'The Last Love Song' on Ryan Scott Oliver's New Album!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Three Points of Contact, a new conceptual album featuring songs from a musical of the same title by Ryan Scott Oliver, will be released in mid-February via Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.

Three Points of Contact will feature an impressive line-up of theater stars including (in alphabetical order) Kerstin Anderson, Ben Crawford, Gavin Creel, Katie Rose Clarke, Jenn Colella, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gehling, Cory Jeacoma, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jo Lampert, Lindsay Mendez, Bonnie Milligan, Eric William Morris, Solea Pfeiffer, Isaac Cole Powell, Ethan Slater, Wesley Taylor, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ryan Scott Oliver, Emily Rogers, Colton Ryan, Ryan Vasquez, Jessica Vosk, and Daniel Yearwood - with Ian Fairlee, Adam Levy, Mary Claire Miskell, David Park, Bethany Perkins, and Josephine Spada.

The story of Three Points of Contact revolves around newlyweds "Pooch" and Amy Harvey, who are proud of their progressive views on sex and marriage and anxious for their forthcoming child. When they miscarry and struggle to conceive again, their marriage (and their sex-life) strains to the brink; so much so that when Amy re-deploys for her second tour of Iraq and Pooch takes on an attractive pupil, they must confront the question:"In a world where most marriages end in divorce ...Who wants to be like most marriages?"

Below, check out a first listen of "The Last Love Song," performed by Tony winner Gavin Creel!

