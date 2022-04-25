BWW Exclusive: GREASE: YOU'RE THE ONE THAT I WANT! Cast Reunites After Watching AMERICAN REJECT

Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone's new film American Reject follows a singer who is catapulted into the depressing afterlife of reality television fame after her experience on a televised singing competition.

The film is loosely based on Monteleone's experience on Grease: You're the One That I Want, the 2007 reality television competition series that selected who would play the roles of Sandy Dumbrowski and Danny Zuko in the 2007 Broadway revival of Grease.

Watch an exclusive reunion with cast members from the series below, as they discuss their own experiences during their time on the show. Hosted by Monteleone, participants included Kate Rockwell, Allie Schulz, Ashley Spencer, Laura Osnes, Ashley Anderson, Matt Nolan, Chad Doreck, Kevin Greene, and Austin Miller.

"I kind of didn't realize that I held the rejection of the show in my every day life ever since the show. I had to really dig into this, like why was it so bad? Like, what did I really carry along? And I think I ended up finding a story about myself and having to find my real win and what that is," Monteleone revealed.

The cast members discussed how they related to the new film, how their views on the series have changed throughout the years, and more.

"You all literally had to sing yourself off, which was so horrendous and traumatic," Laura Osnes, who won the series, stated. "I think at the time, we just didn't know any better. We were all just such babies that we were okay being completely kind of taken advantage of and thrown around."

Directed by Marlo Hunter, American Reject is a big-hearted story that isn't afraid to get messy, with a cast of entertaining characters played by some of your favorite stars of stage and screen, including Keala Settle, Angelica Hale, Annaleigh Ashford, Rebecca Black, Perez Hilton, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Juvenile. The film is now available to watch here.

Watch the exclusive reunion video here: