BWW Exclusive: First Look at MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at La Mirada Theatre

The new year is going to "Shake, Baby, Shake!" as La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts presents the electrifying Broadway musical, Million Dollar Quartet, book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins and directed by Tim Seib.

Million Dollar Quartet will preview on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 22 at 2 pm and run through Sunday, February 13, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Million Dollar Quartet is the Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions ever!

Million Dollar Quartet brings that unbelievable musical moment to life, featuring over 20 timeless and enduring hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "I Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

Don't miss your chance to experience this red-hot moment in rock 'n' roll history at Million Dollar Quartet!