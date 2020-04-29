BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- Foot Stretches!

Click Here for More Articles on Staying Fit While Staying In

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of movements for your stay-at-home adventures.

Healthy feet are essential for healthy movement, and one of the first things we teach new Ninjas at Mark Fisher Fitness is how to use these little orange lacrosse balls to massage their feet. Our feet are incredibly complex in both their structure and how they provide the rest of our body with information about how we're moving, so they may need a little bit more stimulus and action than they're getting if you're doing your part by staying home. Here are some other options!

-Lacrosse ball massage is a fantastic way to freshen them up, as is any child's pose or keeling position that helps you decompress the ankle joint and the top of the foot.

-I've been doing a bit of ankle mobility on the sloped edge of my bathtub, and even though it looks weird, it helps stretch out the bottom of my feet and the back of my ankle.

-In terms of stimulus, our feet love diverse surfaces, so a rockmat or even a thick carpet can give them some of the sensory input that they're craving.

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





