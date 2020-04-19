BWW Exclusive: Cats (But Not CATS) Take Center Stage

We're all missing Broadway, but the shows must go on. We turned to the experts on social distancing for help. Until the shows are back up and running, these cats will be taking over some of your favorite roles. Read on as some of the cutest felines in the heights get their big break!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN may be dark, but Tyson is ready to go on as Evan. He's sweet, very shy, and a bit awkward. Once he gets to know you, he's all love.

Tyson (Evan)

This bonded mother and son duo are Connor and Cynthia Murphy. This pink-nosed beauty can be mean and distant, and he might feel smothered by his mom, but deep down, he's a good boy.

Mama and son (Cynthia and Connor)

If you're missing the glitz and glamour of MOULIN ROUGE, look no further than our new Satine: Crystal. This showgirl with the silky black hair is fun and flirty. She bounces across the room in a dazzling display of acrobatics, then sits quietly while you admire her charms.

Crystal (Satine)

Dapper Randy is Christian. He's a shy gentleman at first, but all he's really after is the greatest thing in the world-love. Love is a many splendored thing, love lifts us up where we belong, and love comes dressed in a tuxedo.

Randy (Christian)

BEETLEJUICE...BEETLEJUICE...TUBBSIE! Tubbsie loves to show off for the ladies. He's also a big boy who wants to get what's his and will fight back if you cross him. But he does have more love to give than the dead guy.

Tubbsie (Beetlejuice)

Of course, it isn't Broadway without THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Opurrrrra?). Dozer always wears his mask and has an irresistible charm. Much like the phantom, the world has shown him plenty of cruelty. But, safe in his basement, Dozer shows nothing but curiosity and love.

Dozer (Phantom)

And, naturally, no show can go on without it's ensemble. Here are a few more of the nearly 40 cats who make all of this possible.

Ensemble

We hope you enjoyed a little levity during these uncertain times. If you are interested in these, or any other cats currently up for adoption, you can reach out to Denise's Washington Heights Cat Sanctuary. If you'd like to donate supplies to help care for the cats, an Amazon wish list is set up here.