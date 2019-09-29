BWW Countdown: 5 Moments We Can't Wait For in THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

There can be miracles when you believe in The Prince of Egypt. That's right, the beloved 1998 animated movie has been turned into a musical, which is set to open in London's West End in February 2020.

The DreamWorks film captivated audiences across the world when it was released over two decades ago, featuring music by Broadway veteran Stephen Schwartz. With Broadway hits like Pippin and Godspell already under his belt, Schwartz teamed with composer Alan Menken in the mid-90s to write lyrics for Disney's Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Soon after, he signed on to write the songs for Dreamworks' upcoming release- one of which would go on to win an Academy Award.

The Prince of Egypt, the brand-new stage musical, features ten new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film. While we await the new music, BroadwayWorld is flashing back to our favorite musical moments from the film!

5. "The Plagues"

Moses inflicts ten plagues on Egypt, while he and Rameses come head to head in this intense duet between Val Kilmer and Ralph Fiennes.

4. "Deliver Us"

The film opens in Egypt, where the enslaved Hebrew people beg God for deliverance and wonder if their prayers are heard.

3. "All I Ever Wanted" Moses, believing himself a prince of Egypt, questions his place in the world and is reminded of the truth about his past in a nightmare.

2. "Through Heaven's Eyes"

After fleeing into the desert in exile, Moses defends three young girls from brigands, one of them being his future wife, Tzipporah. Her father, Jethro (voiced by Brian Stokes Mitchell) encourages him to embrace his new surrounding and look at his life through heaven's eyes.

1. "When You Believe"

The plagues have wreaked havoc on the people of Egypt, and Ramses concedes to Moses's plea to free the Hebrews. Led by Moses, Miriam, Aaron and Tzipporah, the freed slaves make way for the promised land.

The song has become an anthem of film and is best known for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's powerful duet version, which plays during the film's credits. "When You Believe" went on to win an Oscar in 1999, Schwartz's third (his first two were for Pocahontas).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You