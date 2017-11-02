HELLO AGAIN
BWW Contest: Win Tickets to the New York Premiere of HELLO AGAIN on 11/6

Nov. 2, 2017  

Win a pair of tickets to the November 6th NYC premiere & after-party of HELLO AGAIN!

Join the Cast & Crew to celebrate the nationwide cinema release on Monday, November 6th at 7pm at Cinépolis Chelsea.

First produced by Lincoln Center Theater, Michael John LaChiusa's HELLO AGAIN chases ten lost souls across ten NYC eras in a daisy-chained exploration of love's bittersweet embrace. HELLO AGAIN's extraordinary ensemble includes Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton, Cheyenne Jackson, Jenna Ushkowitz, Tyler Blackburn, T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk & Al Calderon.

The provocative new musical movie, HELLO AGAIN, hits cinemas nationwide November 8! For Cinemas & Showtimes check www.HelloAgainMovieTix.com.


Matt Tamanini

