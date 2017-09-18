BWW Contest: Win Tickets to THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER on Broadway

BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win two tickets to Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER, on Broadway through October 22 only! Enter the contest below for a chance to win. Tickets will be for a performance between 10/3 and 10/8.





There are just 5 weeks left to experience the "must-see" (The New York Times) event of the Broadway season! The Oscar®-winning filmmaker behind Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11 brings his unrivaled powers of provocation to the stage in The Terms of My Surrender, directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch).



Featuring razor-sharp insights drawn from Michael's long history of activism, ongoing translations of each day's fresh insanity, and surprise visits from an all-star roster of special guests, this "blistering, hilarious and inspiring" (The Hollywood Reporter) coup d'etat turns the utter lunacy of our times into a subversive piece of theater. Don't miss this unprecedented live event with "a master storyteller whose gift for satire is on full display" (NY1).

Related Articles