BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to CTGLA's BRIGHT STAR!

Nov. 3, 2017  

BroadwayWorld is giving away a pair of tickets to BRIGHT STAR in Los Angeles via Center Theatre Group! Enter the contest below for a chance to win!

Contest ends 11:59 PM PST November 10th, 2017.

Tickets for "Bright Star" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org or at the Center Theatre Group Box Office located at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets range from $30 - $130 (ticket prices are subject to change).

The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, 90012.

